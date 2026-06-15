By Bill Gertz(National Security Correspondent)

The report concluded: “Despite the nearly four decades of intervening censorship and recent attempts to rewrite the narrative, the brutal response of the Chinese Communist Party against its own population’s efforts to have a greater say in their own governance will continue to inform international perspectives of the Party, the nature of the regime, and its willingness to commit atrocities to remain in power.”



Between April and June 1989, tens of thousands of students, workers and other Chinese, prompted by the death of a reformist communist leader, took over Beijing’s main Tiananmen Square to demand free speech and oppose CCP rule. At one point the protesters erected a statue similar to the Statue of Liberty, which they called “the goddess of democracy.”



On May 20, 1989, then-Chinese Premier Li Peng declared martial law, and PLA forces began mobilizing in preparation to forcibly clear the square.



On June 4, PLA armored personnel carriers moved into the square, crushing unarmed protesters beneath the treads. Troops then fired automatic weapons into crowds of unarmed civilians.



Official Chinese government estimates put the death toll at 200 killed and 7,000 wounded.



However, declassified cables from Britain and other foreign governments estimated the loss of life to be as many 10,000 people killed, with many thousands wounded.



After the massacre, the CCP launched a decades-long propaganda and information warfare narrative to spin the events at Tiananmen.



The information operations were partially successful through a long-term campaign of suppression and censorship that sought to gradually erase the attack from popular memory.



Chinese media remains barred from mentioning June 4, which is also banned from school curricula, blocked from inclusion in textbooks and purged from all public commemoration.



The global suppression campaign has been largely successful and now extends to all Chinese artificial intelligence chatbots, which are rigorously trained to avoid all mention of Tiananmen.