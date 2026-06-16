[WT논평] China shifts narrative in praising PLA for Tiananmen massacre(Ⅲ)

By Bill Gertz(National Security Correspondent)

Anecdotal experiences of foreigners living in China often include stories about otherwise well-educated and informed Chinese people never having seen iconic Tiananmen-related images like ‘tank man’ or the ‘Goddess of Democracy’ and having very little knowledge about the 1989 protest movement other than ‘something bad happened,’” the report said.



The tank man was a lone Chinese dissident who risked his life and stood in front of a line of tanks headed for Tiananmen Square in a bid to halt the operation. He was never identified by name.



Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a Senate hearing on Tuesday that the White House is reviewing a multibillion arms package for Taiwan.



Sen. Chris Coons, Delaware Democrat, said during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing that there is bipartisan support for selling weapons to Taiwan to deter China, a nation he called the most significant U.S. strategic threat. Mr. Coons said Congress in January “pre-approved” a $14 billion package, but the State Department over the past six month has not formally approved the sale.



Mr. Rubio said an $11 billion arms package was approved in December and was larger than all arms sold during the entire four years of the Biden administration.



“The other $14 billion is being reviewed. It’s under review. I think it’s been noted but it hasn’t been approved. It’s under review by the White House,” the secretary said.



President Trump said after last month’s summit in Beijing that he is considering holding off on arms sales to Taiwan in exchange for improved trade relations with China.



Beijing opposes the arms sales to what it regards as its chief rival.



“We want to see the status quo preserved as it is at this moment,” Mr. Rubio said. “It’s a very … delicate relationship to balance, but our policy on Taiwan is not changing.”