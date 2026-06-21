[WT논평] Legacy of the war with Iran(Ⅰ)

By Peter Morici(National Columnist)

The Iran war has revealed some unsettling lessons for the United States and will fundamentally change the global economy.



The U.S. military has demonstrated its unrivaled capacity to project power through its extraordinary professionalism, technologically superior high-end weapons such as the stealthy F-35 fighter, and its intelligence apparatus.



It has significantly degraded Iran’s conventional forces, missile stockpiles, air defenses and capacity to aid terrorist groups. Iran’s nuclear program has been set back many years.



However, Iran can still effectively keep the Strait of Hormuz closed and harass neighbors.



Although Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are using spare pipeline capacity to circumvent the strait, global oil supplies have been reduced by about 15 million barrels a day, or nearly 15%.



China was revealed to be no friend of Arab states, as it supports an Iran that attacks the economic assets of noncombatant states such as Qatar.



What all this means during prolonged negotiations or a tenuous peace will depend on how the United States repairs its capacity to protect allies while finally following through on its long-promised pivot to Asia.



During the conflict with Iran in the 1980s, the U.S. deployed some 30 warships to the Persian Gulf. This time, only about a dozen ships are just outside the Gulf because the U.S. Navy has significantly fewer surface combatants: destroyers, cruisers and frigates.



Iranian drones have damaged at least 10 American radar sites, and the United States has significantly depleted stockpiles of expensive, slow-to-replace interceptor missiles to knock out inexpensive, quick-to-manufacture drones.



Military suppliers are working feverishly to develop less expensive alternatives that can be supplied more quickly in sufficient numbers.