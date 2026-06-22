[WT논평] Legacy of the war with Iran(Ⅱ)

By Peter Morici(National Columnist)

Global energy markets are changing for good.



Asian nations that suffered the most from the closure of the strait are unlikely to allow themselves to be vulnerable again.



Alternatives to Qatar’s liquefied natural gas are being built, and by 2030, we could have a glut if the strait reopens. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are expanding oil pipeline capacity to circumvent the strait. New port and rail capacity will be built.



Adding in Brazil, Canada and the United States, the Western Hemisphere now produces more oil than the Middle East. Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Shell, BP and TotalEnergies are exploring drilling prospects in Africa, South America and the eastern Mediterranean.



Entering the war, the global market had a considerable cushion of oil in storage and in transit, as well as the strategic reserves of Western governments and China. Those are running down, and oil prices should rise still further.



The U.S. could suffer a brief recession, but increased oil export revenue will provide a counterweight to the drag on domestic demand from higher fuel prices.



We should not simply accede to Iran’s demand for cash for peace nor accept an end to the war that concedes to Iran control of the strait or the capacity to build nuclear weapons. We cannot let a new status quo emerge where Iran can terrorize its neighbors or is permitted, by American default, to become a regional hegemon.



Hence, we must repair, harden and maintain our bases in the Middle East. Yet we must also demand that Saudi Arabia and others do more to aid their own defense, not simply by buying American weapons but also by using those in concert with our military to answer Iranian attacks.



Defense cooperation in the Middle East should, in principle, mirror the policy the Trump administration is shaping in Asia.



In a thoughtful speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a gathering of defense officials, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the United States seeks “a favorable but durable balance of power in which no state, including China, can impose its hegemony or call into question the security or prosperity of our nation and our allies.”