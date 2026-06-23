[WT논평] A deal with Tehran only strengthens the Islamic republic

By Armita Hooman (NUFDI, National Union for Democracy in Iran Research Analyst)

Six months ago, millions of Iranians poured into the streets in open defiance of the Islamic republic.



They called for an end to the Islamic republic and for a future rooted in secular democracy and national sovereignty.



Yet now, as Washington pursues a deal with Tehran, the Iranian people are nowhere at the table. The very people who have suffered the most at the hands of this regime, including the loss of at least 40,000 lives in January, are being treated as spectators to negotiations over their own future.



Worse, the deal being discussed would not weaken the Islamic republic. It would rescue it.



In early January, just days into Iran’s national uprising, President Trump warned Iran against killing peaceful protesters. As the crackdown continued, he told Iranians that “help is on the way.” Washington seemed to frame its escalation as an intervention on behalf of the Iranian people, urging them to take control of their institutions and targeting parts of the political leadership.



Yet after many deaths, extensive military damage and a heavy economic burden, the United States now appears prepared to shake hands with the very government it once told Iranians to rise against.



This deal would hand a regime on the brink of failure the time, legitimacy and money it needs to survive. This deal teaches Tehran - and all our other adversaries watching - that killing its own citizens, threatening global energy markets and escalating nuclear blackmail can force the world into capitulation.



For the regime, the deal is a victory. For the Iranian people, it is a betrayal. The new avenues of destabilizing leverage a deal would encourage are already visible.



The choice before Washington is not between war and diplomacy; it is whether America will stand with a dying authoritarian regime or a nation fighting to be free. As long as the Iranian people are kept outside the room, any deal with Tehran is destined to fail.