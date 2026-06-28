[WT논평] Iran is trying to turn America against Israel(Ⅰ)

By Cheryl K. Chumley(Opinion Editor)

Just hours before Vice President J.D. Vance was heading to Switzerland to lead up new peace talks with Iran about its pursuit of nuclear weapons, the meeting was canceled. Iran pulled back, citing Israel’s ongoing military attacks against Hezbollah as cause for the cancellation. So now the deal to end the U.S.-Iran war that was supposedly previously signed, but not really, is again up in the air, and peace that had been previously agreed upon, but not really, is again in the stalled talking stages.



Whom to blame, whom to blame.



Looks like Vance is going to be the administration’s fall guy - but really, the whole idea of forging a deal with a regime that only wants an end of the Jewish people, the destruction of the state of Israel, the eradication of America, and the downfall of the entire West and all Western society seemed fated from the get-go. How to make peace with a people whose primary goal is to murder you - and not just any old murder, but the most savage of kinds it can invent?



Iran is playing America.



Iran is playing President Trump.



Iran is taking a victory lap over its latest strategic dodge of peace.



“Iran Claims Victory, Calls Trump Deal An ‘Admission of Failure,’” The Times of India wrote.



“Iran declares victory over US,” Big News Network wrote.



Well, Iran can take its so-called victory and put it where the sun don’t shine because the bombing campaign American unleashed months ago obliterated much of the regime’s nuclear capabilities. Trump did that. And Trump should get credit for that. Iran is certainly not victorious when it comes to withstanding America’s military might.



Where Iran is making inroads, though, is with its deceptive influences through the world’s media.



Iran has been able, through its on-again, off-again, on-again maneuverings of the peace deal, to put America in the role of Critic Of Israel.



Point one of the 14-point memorandum of understanding that was supposedly an end to America’s war with Iran was an immediate end of military strikes on all fronts - including those between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.