[WT논평] Iran is trying to turn America against Israel(Ⅱ)

By Cheryl K. Chumley(Opinion Editor)

Israel, however, is a sovereign nation and not subject to any terms of peace struck between America and Iran. Israel has also been engaged in defensive military operations against Hezbollah, one of Iran’s proxies, for years; Hezbollah took advantage of the Oct. 7 savage Hamas attack against the Jewish nation, for instance, to restart its own strikes against Israel. So while the IDF was waging war against Hamas in Gaza in the south, its northern borders were being hit by Hezbollah terrorists. Trump may call Hezbollah a “little pinprick” ? but to Israel, the terror group has killed and injured scores. The group’s not a pinprick to the families who’ve needlessly lost loved ones.



Besides, Israel’s recent pushback into Lebanon is akin to America’s unleashing of strikes against Iran after the regime shot down an Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. That is: just as the United States has a right to defend itself militarily when attacked, so, too, does Israel.



But back to the 14-point memorandum: Iran knew that by stipulating a cease and desist of military operations that included those in Lebanon, it was putting it on Trump’s shoulders to force Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop firing at Hezbollah. This was a win-win-win situation for Iran.



If Israel stopped attacking Hezbollah, then Hezbollah gets to attack Israel with impunity.



If Israel didn’t stop attacking Hezbollah, then Iran could cry afoul with the terms of the 14-point memorandum and break it.



If Israel didn’t stop attacking Hezbollah and Iran therefore broke the terms of the memorandum, Trump would appear weakened on the foreign policy front. In order to save the deal, Trump would have to pressure Israel to stop firing on Hezbollah. And pressure he did.



“Donald Trump Mocks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” AOL wrote in one headline.



“Trump goes after Netanyahu, as he pursues deal with Iran, putting their friendship to the test,” The Associated Press wrote in another headline.