[WT논평] Iran is trying to turn America against Israel(Ⅲ)

By Cheryl K. Chumley(Opinion Editor)

The latest is Netanyahu has reluctantly agreed to cease military operations against Lebanon. But blink, and that will change. Hezbollah terrorists will start firing again, as they always do; as Iran knows they do; as Iran will no doubt even encourage them to do. How is Israel expected to stand by and allow unanswered strikes by Hezbollah against their Jewish nation? For how long?



Iran’s biggest designs are to develop nuclear weapons and destroy the state of Israel. America, especially under Trump, has been Iran’s biggest obstacle to achieving these goals.



But if Iran can turn Trump against Israel, and more importantly, America, then the regime can be on its merry way back to reaching its wicked goals.



America should beware. The turning is in the works.



Trump, in recent remarks, said, “Without me, there would be no Israel.” Vance, in recent remarks, set Israel on notice by basically saying hey, sit down and shut up because America’s your only friend.



Thin veil, meet eye-opening warning.



“Israel stunned by Vance attack and implied US weapons warning,” Ynet News wrote.



And then comes this, from Newsweek: “Most Americans don’t see clear US gain from Iran deal: poll.”



That’s because there isn’t any clear gain - because there isn’t even any clear deal. Most voters in America care more about the price of gas than they do about the pressures of Israel.



The bigger winner here is Iran.



If the White House lets Iran get by with turning America against Israel, the war against the regime will have been for naught. And biblically speaking, the larger and longer-term danger is this: read the prophetic verses. In the end times, all nations turn against Israel. Let those with ears hear.