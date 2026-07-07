[WT논평] From refrigerators to rock ‘n’ roll - America marks 250 years of unsung inventions

By Sean Salai (Culture Reporter)

Americans created airplanes, computer chips, the internet and automobile assembly lines across 250 years of industry - but they’ve also invented unheralded gems such as refrigerators, barcodes, washing machines and Doppler radar.



Historians say Saturday’s anniversary of the country’s founding offers a chance to recall these unsung inventions, which have improved modern life as much as light bulbs and indoor plumbing.



Analysts and experts interviewed by The Washington Times said unsung American inventions have given the world faster shoemaking, more accurate forecasts and speedier shopping.



▲ Refrigerators : One of America’s earliest forgotten inventors was Thomas Moore, a Maryland engineer who lived from 1760 to 1822 and invented the icebox in 1802.



In 1802, Moore received a patent for a fur-lined wooden box with a tin chamber inside that he created to cool food for transportation. He dubbed the invention a “refrigerator” and sent a letter inviting Jefferson to see it.



New York University marketing instructor Angelica Gianchandani said Moore’s creation solved a problem that had plagued societies since the ancient Greeks and Romans first cooled food with ice blocks and cold cellars.



▲ National parks : Americans were also the first to create a system of conserving public lands - a legacy that historians say has cemented the nation’s reputation as one of the most beautiful places to visit.



President Ulysses S. Grant made Yellowstone the world’s first national park in 1872, setting the land aside as a “public park or pleasuring-ground” to protect its geological beauty and natural wonders from privatization.



Americans invented the clothes washer, Doppler radar - which enabled more accurate forecasts - the barcode, and rock music, among other innovations.