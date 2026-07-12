[WT논평] China’s war on American agriculture has already begun(Ⅰ)

By Adam Savit(America First Policy Institute China Policy Initiative director)

I n July 2024, a customs officer at Detroit Metropolitan Airport found four baggies filled with reddish plant material hidden in the backpack of Chinese national Zunyong Liu.



The substance was Fusarium graminearum, a crop fungus that attacks grains and produces toxins that sicken humans and livestock.



Prosecutors called it a “potential agroterrorism weapon.” Liu worked as a researcher at Zhejiang University, which holds classified government research credentials and which the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party found has conducted cybersecurity research funded by China’s Ministry of State Security.



Liu’s girlfriend, Yunqing Jian, worked in a University of Michigan lab. Both had received Chinese government funding to study the pathogen, and investigators uncovered evidence of Jian’s loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party.



Unfortunately, the “Fusarium couple” was not an aberration.



Over months, prosecutors charged a string of Chinese researchers tied to that same university, including a Wuhan doctoral student who mailed four packages of roundworm material and three colleagues at the lab who refused to cooperate with an internal review and were stopped at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport attempting to flee to China.



This continual transit of pathogens and personnel must be understood not as an immediate vector for agroterrorism, but as a pipeline across the ocean. Under Beijing’s unrestricted warfare policy and civil-military fusion strategy, the line between academic research and military application is deliberately erased.



American university biosafety rules were built to prevent accidents, not to screen for adversaries arriving on research visas with foreign government grants. What stopped these illicit transfers was ultimately a handful of dedicated federal agents and customs officers.



While we take a reactive posture, the Chinese Communist Party has been strategically positioning itself within every layer of U.S. agriculture, not just in the lab.