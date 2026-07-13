[WT논평] China’s war on American agriculture has already begun(Ⅱ)

By Adam Savit(America First Policy Institute China Policy Initiative director)

Start with ownership. Syngenta, the world’s largest crop protection company, is a subsidiary of the Chinese state-owned conglomerate ChemChina, which sits on the Pentagon’s 1260H list of Chinese military companies.



The Department of Defense is barred from contracting with 1260H entities, yet Syngenta still sells seeds and chemicals to American farmers with no comparable restriction.



Smithfield Foods, which controls a large share of U.S. pork, is majority-owned by Hong Kong’s WH Group, an acquisition originally financed by a Chinese state-owned bank.



These are not passive investments. Chinese law dictates that they cannot be.



China’s National Intelligence Law obligates every Chinese company and citizen to support and cooperate with state intelligence work on demand, and its Data Security Law extends Beijing’s reach over the data that those firms hold. This includes the agronomic data that companies such as Syngenta collect across the American heartland.



CCP dominance of important facets of our crop input and protein supply chains could be weaponized in a war between the U.S. and China in the Taiwan Strait or the South China Sea.



Then there is the land. By the Department of Agriculture’s count, Chinese-linked entities control at least 277,000 acres of American farmland, including parcels near sensitive installations. In 2022, Fufeng Group - a Chinese firm with reported ties to the CCP - bought 370 acres about a dozen miles from Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.



In July 2025, the USDA published maps identifying Chinese-owned land near more than a dozen other military installations from Arizona to North Carolina.



Washington has begun to respond. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins’ 2025 National Farm Security Action Plan was the first serious effort to treat agriculture as a national security domain.