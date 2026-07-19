[WT논평] War with Iran not like other wars

By Rick Berman(president of RBB Strategies)

Each series of bombs dropped somewhere in Iran denies political support for a president needing a rally-round-the-flag foundation for this war.



Without that support, hand-wringing over the November midterm elections is dictating war strategy. Gas and grocery prices are more important to the public than a nuclear threat.



Today’s war with Iran must be viewed through a very different lens from the one we have used in the past.



For the first time in the history of the world, we are facing a potential enemy controlled by determined religious zealots who openly declare their intentions to wage war against the infidels of the West with weapons of mass destruction.



American, Middle Eastern and Western European leaders have never wavered in the need to restrain a government that reportedly killed 50,000 of its own citizens. For the first time, an American president has acknowledged that the Iranian threat is on the verge of becoming a catastrophe that must be shut down.



A recent poll of 1,100 U.S. adults shows that 35% of Americans ages 18 to 34 believe a nuclear attack in the Middle East or Europe would be either neutral or positive for our stock market.



When the fear of high prices is worse than the fear of a nuclear-armed Iran, there is a crying need to educate the public.



I recently had the Perplexity AI search engine conduct a scenario analysis to quantify the financial impact of a single Iranian nuclear detonation in Europe or the Middle East. The impact would be unimaginable to most Americans.



Depending on whether a city, port or financial hub is hit, trillions of dollars in damage and huge death tolls are expected.



Then there is the inevitable public demand for costly retaliation.



There are obviously more questions than answers before us, but Mr. Trump must convince Americans that it is a sucker’s bet to think worst-case outcomes are impossible.



Mr. Trump knows the stakes. In addition to serving as commander in chief, he has a communications job. A few facts, well delivered, would make a great difference.