[WT논평] Black voters rejecting socialism(Ⅰ)

By Kelly Sadler(the commentary editor)

Democrats are abandoning the party’s most cohesive and dependable voting base ― Black voters ― in favor of flashy, young and charismatic socialists.



Historically, about 80% to 90% of Black voters have aligned with the Democratic Party. No other major demographic in the U.S. votes as unitedly. Black turnout is essential for Democrats to win national elections, and candidates who fail to secure their support, as seen in the historically crucial South Carolina primary, rarely win the overall nomination.



However, the Black electorate is not a progressive monolith. About 73% of Black Americans identify as Christian, and nearly 97% believe in God or a higher power. About 59% of Black Americans consider religion “very important” in their lives, a rate higher than the general U.S. adult population.



Younger generations of Black voters are leaning more conservative, disenchanted with a political party that seems to take their vote for granted.



As the Democratic Party lurches further left, courting Democratic Socialists of America candidates, the Black vote has increasingly been ignored by the party establishment.



Black lawmakers and activists across the Deep South “say they’ve been let down by nearly all corners of the party: would-be presidential hopefuls who have flocked to early and swing states but do not bring their megaphones elsewhere; congressional leadership focused on majority-making battlegrounds while safe Black seats are drawn out; and years of chronic underfunding that has allowed local party apparatus to wither away,” Politico reported this month.



Unlike White, college-educated Democrats, Black Democrats are not falling for self-identified socialist candidates who do not support the state of Israel, reject Judeo-Christian values and want to abolish immigration enforcement and law enforcement.



New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won his Democratic primary without the Black vote. According to a New York Times analysis, Andrew Cuomo dominated in precincts where at least 70% of residents were Black, more than doubling Mr. Mamdani’s support, 59% to 26%.