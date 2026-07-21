[WT논평] Black voters rejecting socialism(Ⅱ)

By Kelly Sadler( the commentary editor)

The “tough part that we’re wrestling with is Zohran won with support of liberal progressive White folk. Are these the same progressive White folk that are pricing us out and we can’t live in the community? That’s the tension,” Rev. Rashad Moore, who is Black and the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Crown Heights, told The New York Times of Mr. Mamdani’s victory.



In Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary, establishment candidate Haley Stevens is leading DSA candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Her strengths, according to a Detroit News/WDIV-TV poll conducted by the Glengariff Group released this week, are with Black voters (67% to Mr. El-Sayed’s 21%), non-college-educated voters (56% to Mr. El-Sayed’s 34%) and voters older than 55.



Black voters are also skeptical of Mr. El-Sayed’s criticism of the Obamas, who are still beloved by Michiganders. In a 2010 editorial, Mr. El-Sayed was critical of first lady Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move” campaign.



Ms. Stevens’ campaign, meanwhile, has deliberately highlighted her close ties to the Obamas. Ms. Stevens was Mr. Obama’s chief of staff in his auto industry bailout.



Polls also show that Black voters oppose “defunding the police,” a stance adopted by many within the DSA. There is also a divide between the DSA’s Muslim candidates and their ideological framing. Many feel the modern struggles faced by Muslim immigrants are different from the systemic, historical disenfranchisement they have experienced.



President Trump made significant inroads within the Black community in his 2024 campaign, winning 15% of Black voters, an increase from the 8% he won in 2020. A preelection Pew poll found that the economy and healthcare were the most important issues for the voting bloc, ahead of racial and ethnic inequality.



As the Democratic Party embraces the DSA, Republicans can build on Mr. Trump’s gains. For Black voters, socialism is not the answer; opportunity is.