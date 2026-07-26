[WT논평] Iran, North Korea, Russia care only about regime survival(Ⅰ)

By Daniel N. Hoffman(Columnist)

Back in 2018, I had a front-row seat in Singapore when President Trump became the first sitting U.S. leader to meet North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.



Expectations were high as the president tried to entice Mr. Kim to negotiate in good faith by emphasizing North Korea’s economic potential, including beachside condos and hotels.



If Mr. Kim would agree to “shake the hand of peace,” then he could transform his country from an economically isolated hermit kingdom into a prosperous Asian powerhouse.



The U.S. offered investment, commercial opportunities and security guarantees. A year later, during a summit in Hanoi, Mr. Trump rightly walked away from what would have been a bad deal after Mr. Kim demanded massive sanctions relief without acceding to anything close to the U.S. demand for “complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization.”



In the years since, North Korea has significantly expanded its inventory of nuclear weapons and now reportedly has about 50 warheads.



Designed to survive a first strike, North Korea’s nuclear arsenal includes underground and mobile land launchers as well as a fleet of submarines.



North Korea has also test-fired nuclear-capable cruise missiles from a newly deployed destroyer.



Ruthlessly focused on regime survival, Mr. Kim has little interest in improving the horrific standard of living of his starving people ? especially if that means giving up his nuclear weapons arsenal. He will, however, gladly pocket any sanctions relief gained through perfunctory negotiations to enrich his family and coterie of elite security and military forces on whom he relies to stay in power.



The second Trump administration tried a similar strategy with the Kremlin. During meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the CEO of the Russian Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, Special Envoy Steven Witkoff discussed joint business development in rare earths and hydrocarbons.