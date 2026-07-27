[WT논평] Iran, North Korea, Russia care only about regime survival(Ⅱ)

By Daniel N. Hoffman(Columnist)

The men also talked about easing of sanctions in return for Mr. Putin’s negotiating in good faith to end Russia’s barbaric war on Ukraine.



Nor does Mr. Putin have any empathy for the innocent Ukrainian hospitals, maternity wards or neighborhoods that the Russian military has rained hell down upon.



There is no evidence that Mr. Putin would ever seek a commercial reset with the West at the cost of abandoning his strategic objective of conquering Ukraine and violently demarcating the Kremlin’s self-designated sphere of influence.



In return for Tehran’s agreement to negotiate on its nuclear program and to open the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. lifted the blockade on Iran’s ports, enabling the ruling regime to earn billions of dollars in revenue by selling oil at market prices.



Speaking shortly after the memorandum of understanding was signed, Vice President J.D. Vance noted that we want Iran “to have a successful country, but only if they do what’s necessary to commit long-term to not building a nuclear weapon.”



That is because, just like its axis-of-dictatorship allies, Russia and North Korea, Iran’s kleptocratic theocracy does not exist to promote its citizens’ well-being. Rather, it exists to violate citizens’ human rights with impunity.



The Trump administration should be lauded for trying to use commercial incentives to bring our adversaries to the negotiating table. After all, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill rightly argued that it “was better to jaw-jaw than war-war.”



Yet that approach - even if it demonstrated to domestic opponents of those regimes what a better future might hold as a proof of concept - has to this point led to a series of diplomatic dead ends.



As long as these rogue dictatorships remain in power, there appears to be no better option than to revive President Reagan’s pragmatic national security strategy based on deterrence, containment and deep partnerships with our closest allies around the world.