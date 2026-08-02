[WT논평] Spain’s border collapse is a wake-up call for America

By George Caldwell(Politics Reporter)

Republicans say footage of thousands of migrants illegally entering Spain is a warning of what would happen to America’s border if Democrats regain power.



“It’s terrible. Remember that picture. That’s going to be us in three years if the wrong side gets in,” President Trump told a Fox News reporter on Friday of the migrant swarm into Ceuta - a Spanish coastal enclave in North Africa - by land and sea.



At a Cabinet meeting, also on Friday, the president called the Ceuta crisis an “invasion,” adding that it will be “a talking point for the midterms” in November.



Spain’s interior minister said roughly 50,000 illegal immigrants entered the country in a daylong surge and half returned to Morocco. He said that by Friday more than 48,000 had returned to Morocco. Police reported that at least 43 deaths were connected to the stampede, which began Saturday.



“Thank God [President Trump] was elected and our country’s border no longer looks like this,” Vice President J.D. Vance wrote in a social media post about the surge. “These images out of Spain are an unfortunate reminder of the consequences of mass migration and the radical left-wing globalist policies that have enabled the Invasion of the West.”



White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller similarly wrote, “The Democrats did this to America every single day for 4 years under Biden and will do it again instantaneously, but orders of magnitude greater, if they are given any form of national power.”



The U.S. is no stranger to massive illegal border crossings. In December 2022, during President Biden’s term, about 1,500 migrants crossed from Mexico into El Paso, Texas, in an overnight surge.



Such crossings have plummeted during Mr. Trump’s second term. Customs and Border Protection has said that in June, apprehensions at the southwest border “were 94% lower than the monthly average” under Mr. Biden.