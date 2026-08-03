[WT논평] Democratic socialist is socialist, and socialist is communist(Ⅰ)

By Cheryl K. Chumley(Online Opinion Editor)

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found 47% of Americans say they don’t understand what it means to be a democratic socialist. Meanwhile, a Washington Post/Ipsos poll released a few days earlier found 39% of U.S. adults would consider voting for a democratic socialist for president.



For the sake of the low-information voter - and by the looks of recent polling, there are quite a few of them - let’s clarify that democratic socialism is one and the same as socialism. Moreover, socialism is one and the same as communism. And since today’s Democrat Party has ceded its political power to the democratic socialist crowd, and the Democratic Socialists of America influences, then it’s clear a vote for a Democrat is a vote for a communist.



It’s a simple geometric equation.



“A lot of Americans are confused about what democratic socialism is,” USA Today wrote. “A Reuters/Ipsos poll … reported 47 percent of Americans don’t understand democratic socialists’ policies, compared to 49 percent who do. Twenty-seven percent said democratic socialists have some good ideas, while 51 percent of respondents said there [are] few, if any, good ideas.”



Well, that makes sense.



Ask a Democrat if a socialist has good ideas and that Democrat will say yes. That’s because Democrats are socialists.



Ask a Republican if a socialist has good ideas and the answer is no, nope, not even close, not ever. That’s because Republicans aren’t communists, oh, excuse, socialists, oh, forgive, democratic socialists.



What’s the difference, by the way?



Democrats want border policy reform - so that borders will be wide open to all. But shh, don’t say that part out loud.