[WT논평] Democratic socialist is socialist, and socialist is com munist(Ⅱ)

By Cheryl K. Chumley(Online Opinion Editor)

In The Washington Post/Ipsos poll, 55 percent of respondents said they wouldn’t ‘consider’ casting their ballot for a self-identified democratic socialist presidential candidate, while 39 percent said the opposite and 6 percent did not respond,” The Hill wrote.



Read that: Nearly 40 percent of ignoramuses in America would vote for a communist masquerading within the Democrat Party as a democratic socialist.



They may not know what a democratic socialist is, or what the DSA types stand for, or the level of devastation these leftists would inflict upon America - but nearly 40 percent say, hey, what the hay, let’s vote ‘em in anyway. It’s on par with the Democrat Party’s fearless leaders in Congress advising fellow members to pass a thousand-plus page bill and then see what’s in it.



Nancy Pelosi, then-House speaker, circa 2010, on the Affordable Care Act: “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.”



But if those of curious minds truly want to know the difference between a democrat and a democratic socialist - or a democrat and a progressive; or a democrat and a communist; or a democratic socialist and a communist - all that’s needed is a quick look at these parties’ and organizations’ platforms and stated visions for the country.



They may use different verbiage. They may couch their more destructive and anti-Constitution designs in flowery language. They may dress their final endgame goals using diverse narratives. But their hope for America’s future is all identical: They want a collectivist society.



Vote Democrat and what’s sure to come is a country where individualism is killed off and the notion of God-given rights and liberties is replaced by a dark substitute called government-granted - where the elite few get to decide who gets, who must give, and who must give up all for the greater good.