[WT논평] The manifestations of contemporary colonialism (1)

In the 19th century, European empires carved the African continent into colonies they could exploit. A 21st-century scramble for Africa is now underway ― and it’s no less exploitative.



The neo-imperialists are Chinese Communists, Russia nationalists, and Islamists. Increasing instability in too many African countries is making it easy for them. Since 2017, there have been 17 military coups in the sub-Saharan region.



The most recent occurred in Gabon, a country that had been ruled ― or, more precisely, misruled ― by one family since 1967.



In Niger, which possesses 7.5% of the world’s uranium, President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown by the head of his presidential guard.



Mr. Bazoum had been democratically elected and was partnering with the U.S. and France to combat groups affiliated with al Qaeda, the Islamic State, and Iran ― rivals with the same goal: establishing a new Islamic empire.



About 1,000 elite U.S. troops are in Niger. They operate a $110 million drone base. The future of that deployment is now in doubt.



According to the Middle East Media Research Institute, Tehran’s supporters and proxies are “celebrating” Africa’s coups, interpreting them as evidence of waning Western influence in favor of Moscow and Beijing, allies of the Iranian regime.



A Telegram channel representing Shia militias in Iraq claimed that the “blessed military coup by the people and army of Gabon” demonstrates that the West is “exhausted” and being “expelled” from Africa.



French troops were indeed expelled from Mali after a 2021 coup. They were soon replaced by the Wagner Group.

현대의 식민주의 출현 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 19세기에 유럽 제국들은 그들이 착취할 수 있도록 아프리카 대륙을 여러 개의 식민지로 토막 냈다. 21세기의 아프리카 쟁탈전이 지금 진행되고 있으며 과거 못지않게 착취적이다. 신제국주의자들은 중국 공산주의자들과 러시아 민족주의자들 및 이슬람주의자들이다. 너무나 많은 아프리카 국가들의 불안정 증대는 그들의 식민화를 쉽게 만든다. 2017년 이후 사하라 이남 지역에서 17차례의 쿠데타가 일어났다. 가장 최근에 쿠데타가 일어난 가봉은 1967년 이후 한 가족의 통치, 혹은 더 정확히 말해서 잘못된 통치를 받았다. 세계 우라늄의 7.5%를 보유한 니제르에서는 모하메드 바줌 대통령 정권이 자신의 대통령 관저 경호대장에 의해 전복되었다. 민주적으로 선출된 바줌은, 동일한 목표 즉 새 이슬람제국을 구축하려는 목적을 가진 경쟁자들인 알카에다와 이슬람국가 및 이란에 소속된 단체들과 싸우기 위해 미국 및 프랑스와 동반자 관계를 맺었다. 대략 1000명의 미군 정예부대가 니제르에 주둔하고 있다. 그들은 1억1000만달러의 가치가 있는 드론 기지를 운영하고 있다. 이 미군 배치의 미래는 지금 의문의 대상이다. 중동 미디어 리서치 연구소에 따르면 테헤란을 지지하는 세력들과 테헤란의 앞잡이 세력들이 아프리카의 쿠데타를 서방의 영향력이 모스크바와 베이징 및 이란 정권의 동맹 세력들에게 유리한 방향으로 줄어들고 있는 증거로 해석하여 이를 “축하”하고 있다. 이라크에서 이슬람 시아파 민병대를 대변하는 한 텔레그램 채널은 “가봉 국민과 군부에게 축복받은 쿠데타는” 서방 세계가 “지쳐서” 아프리카에서 “축출되고” 있는 상황을 보여 준다고 주장했다. 프랑스 군대가 2021년 쿠데타 뒤 말리에서 실제로 축출되었다. 그들은 곧 바그너그룹으로 대체되었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com