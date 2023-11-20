[WT논평] China became the arsenal of autocracy (1)

Vladimir Putin’s autocratic regime is not the only recipient of Beijing’s military largesse. While the U.S. and its allies look the other way, China has been buying sanctioned Iranian and Russian oil, and selling Iran weapons, weapons components and military technology.



Iran claims to have anti-ship ballistic missiles, a technology first developed by China. Iran’s anti-ship cruise missiles are either Chinese-manufactured. Those weapons have turned up in the hands of Syria, Hezbollah.



This is at a time when America’s and its allies’ defense industries are struggling to supply Ukraine, and the U.S. is straining to supply Taiwan and its other allies with the weapons and supplies to face a growing Chinese threat. Where America was once the arsenal of democracy, China has risen to become the arsenal of autocracy.



Historians will look back on the 20th century’s final decade and the first of the 21st century as a period of unprecedented economic growth and technological advancement by China.



Progressive Western politicians, business leaders and some media commentators have extolled the Chinese Communist Party for lifting so many Chinese citizens out of poverty. Those same admirers typically ignore the reported $2 trillion of foreign investment in China.



Nor do they credit the Western political elites who opened their nation’s markets to Chinese-produced goods, even those manufactured by slave labor.



It was that combination of Western investment, intended to escape growing wages in their countries, and the opening of their markets to the now-cheap imports that diminished the West’s industrial base.

중국은 독재의 무기고가 되었다 (1) 칼 O 슈스터(칼럼니스트) 블라디미르 푸틴의 독재적인 정권은 베이징이 군사적으로 베푸는 선심의 유일한 수혜자가 아니다. 미국과 동맹국들이 외면하는 사이에 중국은 제재 대상인 이란과 러시아의 석유를 사고 이란에 각종 무기와 무기부품 및 군사기술을 팔고 있다. 이란은 대함 탄도미사일을 보유하고 있다고 주장하는데 이 기술은 처음에 중국이 개발했다. 이란의 대함 크루즈 미사일은 또한 중국에서 생산된 것이다. 그런 무기류가 시리아와 헤즈볼라의 손에 나타났다. 지금은, 미국과 동맹국들의 방위산업계가 우크라이나에 공급하기 위해 애를 쓰고 미국은 점점 커지는 중국의 위협에 맞서기 위해서 대만 및 다른 동맹국들에게 각종 무기와 보급품을 공급하느라 안간힘을 쓰고 있는 시점이다. 과거에는 미국이 민주주의의 무기고였으나 이제 중국이 등장하여 독재의 무기고가 되고 있다. 역사가들은 20세기의 마지막 10년과 21세기의 처음 10년을 중국의 전례 없는 경제 성장 및 기술 발전의 시기로 회고할 것이다. 진보적인 서방의 정치인들과 기업계 지도자들 및 언론의 일부 논평가들은 중국 공산당이 그토록 많은 중국 시민을 가난에서 끌어올렸다고 칭찬한다. 그 동일한 숭배자들은 중국에 대한 2조달러로 알려진 외국의 투자를 전형적으로 무시한다. 또한 그들은 중국산 상품, 심지어 노예노동으로 생산된 상품에 자국의 시장을 개방한 서방 정치 지도층의 공로를 인정하지 않는다. 중국인들의 대대적인 가난 탈출은 자기네 나라의 늘어나는 임금에서 벗어나겠다는 의도를 지닌 서방 국가들의 대중국 투자와 서방의 산업기반을 축소시킨 지금 값싼 수입품에 대한 서방 국가들의 자기네 시장 개방이 결합한 결과였다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △largesse:아낌없이 주기 △look the other way:못 본 척하다 △strain:안간힘을 쓰다 △credit:공이라고 말하다