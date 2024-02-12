[WT논평] Trying to appease the dictators never works (1)

After the World War 1, the majority of Americans wanted to be left alone. In the interwar period, the U.S. pursued a policy of isolation.



Benefiting from geographic separation from Asia and Europe and blessed with benign neighbors to the north and south, the U.S. enjoyed two decades of relative peace after the conflict ― until Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor and Hitler's subsequent declaration of war.



Today’s mood in America is reminiscent of that interwar period. After spilling so much blood and treasure in the “forever wars” in Afghanistan and Iraq, many Americans understandably want to avoid becoming entangled once again in world affairs.



Two great oceans still protect us. But just as in the 1920s and 1930s, storm clouds have gathered on the horizon.



This century’s axis of tyranny ― China, Russia, Iran and North Korea ― wants to divide the world into spheres of influence that they can control.



They may be long-term strategic rivals among themselves, but today, they support one another with military equipment, and a robust exchange of intelligence on their adversaries, principally the U.S.



They seek to dominate and, when deterrence fails, attack vulnerable neighboring states with an eye toward dominating the global economy.



That’s why China is militarizing and laying claim to the South China Sea, through which $3 trillion worth of global commercial goods pass each year. Iran is using its Houthi terrorist proxies in Yemen to undermine freedom of navigation through the Red Sea, which accounts for 10% of world trade.

독재자들에 대한 유화정책 시도는 효과가 없다 (1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 제 1차 세계대전 후 미국인들의 대다수는 고립되기를 원했다. 양차 대전 사이의 기간에 미국은 고립정책을 따랐다. 아시아와 유럽으로부터 지리적으로 떨어져 있는 데 따른 이점과 남과 북에 온건한 이웃들로 축복받은 덕분에 미국은 1차대전 후 20년 동안 비교적 평화로운 시절을 누렸다. 일본이 진주만을 공격하고 히틀러가 뒤이어 선전포고를 할 때까지 그랬다. 오늘날 미국의 국내 분위기는 양차 대전 사이의 기간을 생각나게 한다. 아프가니스탄과 이라크에서 벌어진 “끝없는 전쟁”에서 너무나 많은 피와 재화를 잃은 뒤 많은 미국인은 또 다시 각종 세계 문제에 휘말리는 것을 피하기를 원했는데 이런 태도는 이해할 만하다. 2개의 대양이 여전히 우리를 보호해 준다. 그러나 1920년대와 1930년대처럼 폭풍 구름이 수평선에 몰려들었다. 이번 세기의 독재의 축 즉 중국, 러시아, 이란, 북한은 세계를 여러 개의 세력권으로 나누어서 그들이 지배할 수 있게 되기를 원한다. 그런 나라들은 장기적으로 자기네끼리 경쟁자일 수 있으나 오늘날 그들은 군사장비와 적대적인 국가들, 주로 미국에 관한 정보를 활발히 교환함으로써 서로를 돕고 있다. 독재의 축을 이루는 국가들은 다른 나라들을 지배하는 길을 찾고 있으며 자기네에 대한 억제가 실패할 때 취약한 이웃 나라들을 공격하는데 그 목적은 세계 경제를 지배하는 것이다. 매년 3조달러 가치가 있는 세계의 상업 제품이 통과하는 남중국해를 중국이 군사화하여 영유권을 주장하는 까닭이 거기에 있다. 이란은 자기네 앞잡이 테러 집단인 예멘의 후티 반군을 이용하고 있는데 그 목적은 홍해를 통과하는 항행의 자유를 약화하는 데 있다. 홍해는 세계 무역의 10%를 차지한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △benign: 유순한 △subsequent: 그다음의 △entangle: 얽어매다 △with an eye: 목적으로 △lay claim to -: ∼에 대한 권리를 주장하다 △account for: 차지하다, 처리하다