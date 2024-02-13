[WT논평] Trying to appease the dictators never works (2)

So, let’s start being intellectually honest with ourselves and seeing the world as it is rather than how we wish it were. We are facing more significant threats to U.S. national security than ever. We ignore them at our own peril.



We’ve learned that failed efforts at nation-building in Iraq and Afghanistan were the equivalent of a black hole for our limited staff and budgetary resources.



We should focus on realistic objectives ruthlessly in line with our national security interests, such as supporting our allies when they fight terrorists, deter aggressors, defend free trade and punish barbaric military aggression such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



And we and our NATO partners should enable and leverage allies around the world as “force multipliers” to deter emerging security threats, making it clear to would-be aggressors that they would pay too high a price if they attacked.



The alliance of tyrants has us in their crosshairs because nothing scares Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and their cronies more than those who stand up for the principles of liberty and democracy.



Many nations share our commitment to free trade and internationally respected borders, but without our leadership and commitment to defend our common values, those allies will be no match against dictators who seek to do us harm.



Winston Churchill, who united Britain and the West in a common cause against dictators, would undoubtedly be ringing alarm bells over this new, 21st-century threat to liberty, the defense of which requires deterring and defending against dictatorships.

독재자들에 대한 유화정책 시도는 효과가 없다 (2) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 그러므로 우리 자신에게 지적으로 정직하고 세계를 우리가 그러기를 바라는 것이 아니라 있는 그대로 바라보는 자세를 취하기 시작하자. 우리는 미국의 국가안보에 그 어느 때보다도 중대한 여러 가지 위협에 직면해 있다. 우리가 그런 위협을 무시하는 것은 우리 스스로 위험을 무릅쓰는 것이다. 이라크와 아프가니스탄에서 국가를 건설하려던 노력의 실패는, 우리의 제한된 전문 인력과 각종 예산 자원의 블랙홀과 마찬가지 상황이라는 점을 우리는 배웠다. 우리의 동맹국들이 테러 분자들과 싸우고 침략자들을 저지하며 자유무역을 보호하고 러시아의 우크라이나 침공 같은 야만적인 군사적 침략을 응징할 때 우리가 이런 동맹국들을 지원하는 것과 같은 우리나라의 각종 안보 이익에 따라서 실질적인 여러 목표에 가차 없이 초점을 맞추어야 한다. 그리고 우리와 북대서양조약기구(NATO·나토)의 우리 협력 국가들은 나타나는 여러 가지 안보 위협을 저지하기 위해 전 세계적으로 우리 동맹국들의 “역량 증폭”이 가능하도록 영향력을 행사하고 침략 의도를 가진 국가들이 공격할 경우 너무나 높은 대가를 치를 것이라는 점을 분명히 밝혀야 한다. 자유와 민주주의 원칙들을 옹호하는 사람들을 시진핑과 블라디미르 푸틴 및 그들의 패거리가 가장 무서워하기 때문에 독재자들의 동맹은 우리를 조준선 위에 놓고 있다. 많은 나라는 자유무역과 국제적으로 존중받는 국경선에 대한 우리의 헌신에 동조하지만 우리의 지도력 발휘와 우리의 공통적인 가치관을 수호하겠다는 약속 없이는 그런 동맹국들이 우리를 해코지하려 드는 독재자들의 대항 상대가 되지 못할 것이다. 독재자들에게 맞서서 공동의 목적 아래 영국과 서방세계를 단결시켰던 윈스턴 처칠은 자유에 대한 21세기의 이런 새로운 위협에 대해 경종을 울릴 것이 틀림없다. 자유를 수호하기 위해서는 독재에 맞서서 저지하고 지키는 것이 필요하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com