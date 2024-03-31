[WT논평] China’s global influence campaign

The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, said China’s military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years.



While the U.S. has seemed fixated on China’s growing verbal threats and military maneuvers around Taiwan, Gen. Milley and others, including some in Australia, are concerned that China’s expansionist goals do not end with attempts to take over that free island nation.



Among those keeping an eye on China’s activities in Australia is Tom Switzer, executive director of the Center for Independent Studies (CIS), a think tank. Mr. Switzer believes Australian leaders are wrong when they think their policies determine what China does.



Mr. Switzer calls what China is doing “wolf warrior diplomacy,” where it uses its growing economic power to coerce or harm weaker states that implement policies not to Beijing’s liking.



On its webpage, CIS asserts that China has been waging a global influence campaign across the globe. It is better understood as a strategic use of media technology and government resources allocated by the Chinese Communist Party in seeking to effectively influence media content and industries in targeted countries.



It aims at changing global opinions and policy discourses in favour of its development model, patterns of managing inter-state relations, and justification of its prospective hegemonic status worldwide.



Eternal vigilance and the opposition to tyranny are the prices free people must pay to maintain their freedom, which is not the natural state of humankind if one looks around the world.

중국의 세계적 영향력 운동 칼 토머스(칼럼니스트) 미국 합참의장 마크 밀리 대장은 중국 군대가 지난 5년 동안 현저하게 더 공격적이고 위험하게 변화했다고 말했다. 미국이 중국의 증가하는 위협 발언과 대만 주변의 군사 기동훈련에 관심을 고정하는 가운데 밀리와 몇몇 호주 사람들을 포함하는 여타 인사들은 중국의 팽창주의적인 목표들이 그 자유로운 섬나라의 장악 기도로 끝나지 않는다는 점을 우려하고 있다. 중국의 여러 활동을 예의주시하고 있는 호주 사람들 가운데는 싱크탱크인 인디펜던트 연구 센터의 전무인 톰 스위처가 있다. 자기네 정책이 중국의 행동을 결정한다고 호주 지도자들이 생각할 경우 이는 잘못된 판단이라고 스위처는 믿는다. 스위처는 중국이 하고 있는 행동을 “전랑외교”라고 부른다. 이는 중국이 자국의 증가하는 경제력을 이용하여 베이징이 싫어하는 정책을 시행하는 보다 약한 나라들을 위협하거나 혹은 해를 끼치는 외교 방식이다. 인디펜던트 연구 센터는 자기네 웹페이지에서, 중국이 전 세계적으로 영향력을 행사하는 운동을 벌여왔다고 주장한다. 그 운동은, 표적이 된 나라들의 미디어 콘텐츠와 각종 산업에 효과적인 영향력을 미칠 목적으로 미디어 기술과 중국 공산당이 할당한 정부의 여러 가지 자원을 전략적으로 사용하는 행위라고 이해하는 것이 더 좋다. 그것은, 중국의 개발 모델과 국가 관계의 관리 패턴 및 중국의 장차 전 세계적인 패권 지위의 정당화에 유리하도록 세계의 여론과 정책 토론을 변화시키는 것이 목표다. 독재체제에 대한 항구적인 경계 및 반대는 자유인들이 자기네 자유를 유지하기 위해서 지불해야 하는 대가다. 우리가 전 세계를 돌아볼 경우 자유는 인류의 자연스러운 상태가 아니다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △significantly:크게, 현저히 △fixate:고정하다, 응시하다 △take over:장악하다, 탈취하다 △prospective:장래의, 유망한