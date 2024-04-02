[WT논평] The WTO becomes worse than useless (2)

More importantly, if the WTO can sanction a wanton act of aggression by an autocratic state and prohibit the United States from maintaining an industrial base to supply its military when not engaged in a hot war, the WTO becomes worse than useless. It becomes destructive.



China makes no secret of its intention to build a military with global clout, challenge the security interests of U.S. allies in the Pacific and gain control of Taiwan. And sell its admixture of autocracy and state-directed capitalism to the developing world as an alternative to democratic capitalism.



China is building an axis of autocracies by forging trade and investment ties with Russia, Saudi Arabia and Iran. Together with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this is inspiring a significant military buildup among NATO, the United States, Australia and Japan.



Semiconductors are the new steel, and those militaries require substantial, secure supplies. China is spending $150 billion building a domestic industry with only limited success.



To mute this, the United States is organizing a Western embargo on sales of semiconductors to Chinese military suppliers and the machinery necessary to build the most sophisticated semiconductors.



Now China is taking the United States to the WTO to stop those efforts. Given how dispute settlement panels have ruled regarding Russia’s blocking Ukrainian trade and the U.S. metal tariffs, it’s easy to see a dispute settlement panel finding Japan, the Netherlands and the United States in violation of Article XI, which severely limits export restraints.



If the WTO is beyond reform, the only solution may be plywood and nails.

세계무역기구는 쓸모가 더 없어진다 (2) 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 명예경영학교수) 더욱 중요한 것은, 만약 세계무역기구가 어떤 독재국가의 이유 없는 침공 행위를 허용하고 미국이 열전에 개입하지 않고 있을 때 자국 군대에 공급하기 위한 산업기반의 유지를 금지할 수 있게 된다면 세계무역기구는 쓸모가 더욱 없어질 것이다. 그것은 파괴적으로 변한다. 중국은 세계적 영향력을 발휘할 수 있는 군대를 건설하고 태평양에서 미국 동맹국들의 안보이익에 도전하며 대만의 통치권을 장악하겠다는 의도를 노골적으로 드러내고 있다. 그리고 자국의 독재 체제와 국가주도 자본주의의 혼합체를 민주적인 자본주의의 대안으로 개발도상 세계가 받아들이도록 납득시키고 있다. 중국은 러시아, 사우디아라비아, 이란과의 무역 및 투자 관계를 형성함으로써 독재국가들의 추축을 구축하고 있다. 러시아의 우크라이나 침공과 더불어 이 추축 형성은 나토, 미국, 오스트레일리아, 일본의 현저한 군비증강을 부추긴다. 반도체는 새로운 강철이며 그런 나라들의 군대는 실질적인 공급의 확보가 필요하다. 중국은 국내산업 구축을 위해서 1500억달러를 지출하고 있으나 성공은 제한적일 뿐이다. 이를 약화시키기 위해서 미국은 중국 군대에 물자를 대는 공급업자들에 대한 반도체와 최첨단 반도체 구축에 필요한 기계의 판매를 막는 서방의 수출금지 조치를 조직하고 있다. 오늘날 중국은 이런 노력을 중지시키기 위해서 미국을 세계무역기구에 제소하고 있다. 러시아의 우크라이나의 무역 봉쇄 및 미국의 금속 관세와 관련하여 분쟁 해결 위원회들이 내린 판결에 비추어볼 때 분쟁 해결 위원회가 일본, 네덜란드, 미국이 제11조를 위반한 것으로 판단하리란 것을 쉽게 알 수 있다. 이 조항은 수출의 규제를 엄격하게 제한한다. 만약 세계무역기구를 개혁할 가망이 없다면 유일한 해결책은 이 기구를 폐쇄하는 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com