[WT논평] China’s naval ambitions extend beyond the near seas (1)

China’s national television, print and social media have released the latest pictures of the country’s third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, a designated CV-18 that is conducting its first underway sea trials.



China state media will hype its capabilities while some Western commentators will note its shortcomings. Both perspectives, however, miss the carrier’s significance.



As the country’s first indigenously designed and catapult-assisted takeoff and arrested recovery aircraft carrier, it represents a major step forward in the People’s Liberation Army Navy, or PLAN, expansion and modernization program.



The Fujian itself does not pose a major challenge to the U.S. Navy’s dominance in open ocean naval operations. Its air wing, however, will be more powerful and have greater reach than any European aircraft carrier in service.



Moreover, with China’s fourth carrier nearing launch by the end of this year, the Fujian should be viewed as an advanced concept and doctrinal development platform intended to prepare the PLAN for the day when it becomes a global maritime force.



While the PLAN has embarked on large-scale and comparatively rapid growth in size and capabilities, it has taken a conservative and evolutionary approach to doing so. Each class of ship, including its carriers, has been incrementally better than its predecessors.



The Fujian’s electromagnetic aircraft launch system, or EMALS, does represent a major technical advancement, but its air wing and offensive strike capabilities are far below those of the United States’ latest Nimitz ? and Ford-class carriers but superior to those of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth-class vessels and France’s aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, Europe’s two most powerful carriers.

중국의 해양 야망은 근해를 넘어 확장된다 (1) 칼 O 셔스터(칼럼니스트) 중국의 국영 TV와 인쇄 언론매체 및 소셜 미디어는 자국의 세 번째 항공모함인 푸젠함의 최신 사진을 보도했다. CV-18로 명명된 이 항모는 첫 번째 해상 시운전을 진행하고 있다. 중국의 국영 언론매체는 이 항모의 성능을 과장하는 반면에 서방의 평론가들은 결함을 지적할 것이다. 그러나 양쪽의 관점은 이 항모의 중요성을 놓치고 있다. 중국이 최초로 자체 설계를 했고 사출기 지원 이륙 및 저지 회수 항공모함인 푸젠함은 중국 인민해방군 해군의 확장 및 현대화 계획에서 중요한 진전을 의미한다. 푸젠함 자체는 미국 해군의 공해 지배와 대양 해군 작전에 중대한 위협을 제기하지 않는다. 그러나 푸젠함의 함재기 편대는 취역 중인 유럽의 어떤 항공모함보다 더 강력하고 작전거리가 더 길다. 뿐만 아니라 중국의 네 번째 항모가 올해 말 진수에 가까워짐에 따라 푸젠함은 인민해방군 해군이 세계적인 해양군사력이 될 날에 대비할 의도를 지닌 진보된 개념 및 정책 원칙 개발 플랫폼으로 간주될 필요가 있다. 인민해방군 해군이 규모와 역량 면에서 대규모로 비교적 빠른 성장을 하고 있는 가운데 인민해방군 해군은 보수적이고 진화적인 접근 방식을 취하고 있다. 항공모함들을 포함한 각급의 함정은 이전의 것보다 개량되고 있다. 푸젠함의 전자식 항공기 발진 체제 즉 EMALS는 중요한 기술적 발전을 의미하지만 이 항모의 함재기 편대와 공격용 타격 역량은 미국의 최신 항모인 니미츠와 포드급 항모들보다 아래다. 그렇지만 유럽의 가장 강력한 양대 항모인 영국의 퀸 엘리자베스급 함정들과 프랑스의 항모 샤를 드골호보다는 우월하다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com