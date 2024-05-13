[WT논평] China’s naval ambitions extend beyond the near seas (2)

The de Gaulle’s nuclear power gives it greater strategic reach, but once it is in the operating area, the Fujian will enjoy the advantage of greater battle space management and aerial striking power. Its air wing will be larger, with 50 to 60 aircraft versus 30 to 40 on current carriers.



In addition, the Fujian’s air wing will include the tanking and airborne early warning and control system aircraft that the British aircraft carriers lack.



That will enable the Fujian to launch its strikes from longer ranges or with greater ordnance loads; and direct its operations and those of its accompanying strike group more effectively.



Finally, it is faster than the de Gaulle, sailing at 32 knots versus 27 knots, which offers many advantages in combat and conditions of slow to no wind.



Thus, the Fujian reflects a trend that portends a coming challenge that the United States cannot ignore. Its sea trials and subsequent operations will serve as experiments to refine the PLAN’s vision for its aircraft carrier force.



The coming Type 004 aircraft carrier is expected to have tactical combat capabilities approaching if not equal to those of the latest U.S. Navy aircraft carriers when the first unit enters service before this decade’s end.



The Fujian’s combat power may be inferior to that of Ford-class carriers, but it would be a mistake to discount its capabilities. It should be viewed as a potential contribution to China’s military options in the areas where Beijing has been aggressively pressing its maritime claims.



In those waters, the Fujian will enjoy air and ballistic missile support in the East and South China seas as well as the waters around Taiwan.

중국의 해양 야망은 근해를 넘어 확장된다 (2) 칼 O 슈스터(칼럼니스트) 드골함은 핵 추진력 덕분에 전략적인 항속거리가 더 길지만 일단 작전 해역에 위치할 경우 푸젠함이 더 넓은 전투 공간을 관리하고 항공 타격 능력 면에서 우위를 누릴 것이다. 푸젠함의 함재기는, 현재 항모들에 배치된 30대 내지 40대보다 더 많은 50대 내지 60대가 될 것이다. 그에 덧붙여 푸젠함의 함재기 편대는 급유기와 공중조기경보통제 시스템을 갖춘 항공기를 포함하게 될 것인데, 이런 항공기들은 영국의 항모에는 없다. 그 덕분에 푸젠함은 더욱 먼 거리에서 공격을 개시할 수 있는 능력을 갖추거나 혹은 더 많은 무기를 탑재할 수 있게 될 것이다. 그리고 자체적인 작전과 동반 공격 전단의 작전을 보다 효율적으로 지휘할 수 있게 될 것이다. 끝으로 푸젠함은 속도가 27노트인 드골함보다 빨라서 32노트로 항행하는데, 이는 전투에서 혹은 바람이 느리거나 바람이 없는 상태에서 여러 가지로 유리하다. 즉 푸젠함은 미국이 무시할 수 없는, 장래 도전을 예고하는 추세를 반영한다. 푸젠함의 해상 시험 운항과 뒤이은 작전은 인민해방군 해군의 항모 전력 미래계획을 세련시키기 위한 실험 역할을 하게 된다. 앞으로 나올 004 타입의 항공모함은 그 첫 번째 함정이 이번 10년이 끝나기 전에 취역할 때 미 해군의 최신 항모들과 동등하지는 않더라도 근접하는 전술 전투 역량을 갖출 것으로 예상된다. 푸젠함의 전투력은 포드급 항모들보다 열세일 수 있으나 푸젠함의 역량을 과소평가하는 것은 실수가 될 것이다. 베이징이 적극적으로 해상 관련 주장을 강요해온 몇몇 해역에서 중국이 취할 수 있는 군사적 선택에 푸젠함의 역량이 잠재적으로 기여할 것으로 보아야 한다. 그런 해역에서 푸젠함은 동중국해 및 남중국해는 물론 대만 주변 해역에서 공군의 지원과 탄도미사일 지원을 받게 될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △EMALS:전자식 사출장치 △tanking:급유 △portend:예고한다 △press its claim:자기 주장을 강요하다