[WT논평] China’s naval ambitions extend beyond the near seas (3)

The Chinese military envisions its carriers as the forward elements of a comprehensive operational system incorporating air, missile and maritime power against America’s carrier strike groups.



As such, it is developing the procedures and doctrine to integrate its air and rocket forces into maritime operations within and just beyond the “near seas,” or what the West calls the first island chain ? which includes the Japanese archipelago, the Ryukyu Islands, the Kuril Islands, the northern Philippines, Taiwan and Borneo.



Those efforts are in the early stages, but the Chinese military’s joint operations are improving, and the Fujian will play a key role in shaping those efforts over the next two to three years.



More importantly, the lessons learned will be applied to employing the Type 004 and later carriers that will enter service between 2028 and 2030.



Equally important, the PLAN’s aircraft carrier construction choices and force structure will signal China’s maritime goals and intentions.



More immediately, the Type 004 will have an air wing, battle space management and flight operations capabilities approaching those of the Ford class. It most likely will be conventionally powered and lack the American carriers’ strategic mobility and endurance.



But those won’t be decisive factors in the waters of the South China Sea and areas close to China. But constructing a nuclear-powered carrier will signal China’s naval ambitions extend far beyond the “near seas.”



Those carriers’ combat capabilities and strategic mobility will match our Navy carriers and be capable of challenging U.S. naval power in the Central Pacific and other waters far from U.S. soil.

중국의 해양 야망은 근해를 넘어 확장된다 (3) 칼 O 슈스터(칼럼니스트) 중국 군부는 자국 항모들을, 미국의 항공모함 타격단에 대항하는 중국의 공군, 미사일, 해군의 무력을 통합하는 포괄적인 작전 체제의 전진 요소로 상정한다. 그 결과 중국 군부는 자국의 공군과 로켓군을 “근해” 내부 및 바로 바깥의 해상작전 속에 통합하기 위한 절차와 원칙을 개발하고 있다. 서방에서는 이 해역을 제1열도선이라고 부르는데 그 선 안에는 일본 열도, 류큐 제도, 쿠릴 열도, 북부 필리핀, 대만, 보르네오가 포함된다. 그런 일련의 노력은 초기 단계에 있으나 중국 군부의 합동작전은 개선되고 있으며 푸젠함은 앞으로 2년 내지 3년 안에 그런 노력의 형태를 결정짓는 데 핵심적인 역할을 할 것이다. 학습된 교훈들이, 2028년과 2030년 사이에 취역하게 되는 004형과 미래의 항모들을 채택하는 데 응용되리란 점이 더욱 중요하다. 인민해방군 해군의 항공모함 건조 선택과 무력 구조가 중국의 해양 목표 및 의도를 보여주리란 점 또한 마찬가지로 중요하다. 더욱 즉각적인 것은, 004형이 포드급에 접근하는 함재기와 전투 공간 관리 및 비행 작전 역량을 갖게 된다는 점이다. 이 항모는 재래식 동력을 사용하며 미국 항모들의 전략적인 기동성과 내구성을 갖추지 못할 가능성이 지극히 높다. 그러나 남중국해와 중국에 인접한 몇몇 해역에서는 그런 요소들이 결정적 요인이 되지는 않을 것이다. 그러나 핵 추진 항모의 건설은 중국의 해양 야망이 “근해”를 훨씬 뛰어넘어 연장되리란 것을 보여줄 것이다. 그런 항모들의 전투 역량과 전략적 기동성은 우리 해군 항모들에 필적할 것이며 중부 태평양과 미국 본토에서 멀리 떨어진 다른 여러 해역에서 미국 해양 군사력에 도전할 능력을 갖게 될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com