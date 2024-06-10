‘3연임 성공’ 모디 인도 총리 취임식 기사입력 2024-06-10 20:32:38 기사수정 2024-06-10 21:57:26 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 Narendra Modi, right, is sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India by President Droupadi Murmu, left, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, June 9, 2024. The 73-year-old leader is only the second Indian prime minister to retain power for a third term. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) 9일(현지시간) 나렌드라 모디 인도 총리(오른쪽)가 뉴델리 대통령궁에서 열린 취임식에서 취임 선서를 하고 있다. 이날 취임으로 모디 총리는 자와할랄 네루 전 총리에 이어 3연임에 성공한 두 번째 총리가 됐다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유