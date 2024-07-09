[WT논평] Legislative action that bars communist infiltration

Honestly, it’s high time to take dramatic action against the communists from China who seek to destroy America the great. Everybody knows the Chinese Communist Party is a threat to freedom.



Everybody knows the CCP has for years been making inroads into America ― infiltrating America’s schools, America’s social media, America’s economy, America’s culture.



But here’s the real concerning part: America keeps having this conversation about the perils of China’s communists ― but little is actually legislative. Little gets done to turn away the communists from America’s soil.



Turning away the communist influences in America is about as simple as keeping out illegals. It’s a simple process. Keeping out illegals means closing borders and allowing in only those who pass constitutional muster and medical standards and security checks.



Keeping out communists from China means preventing communists from China from owning any properties that could compromise America’s national security ― or preventing communists from China from schooling youth at America’s colleges ? or stopping communists from China from taking over U.S. movie theaters and pork producers and home mortgages and basketball teams.



It’s not brain surgery. It’s actually pretty simple. The only thing lacking is political will.



And the only reason political will is lacking is that too many of our politicians are more beholden, for whatever the reason, to China’s interests than America’s.



We all know China is bad for America. Now let’s take the common sense steps that have been missing from that acknowledgment for years: bold legislative action that targets and bars communist infiltration of this country.

공산주의자 침투를 막는 입법조치 체릴 K 첨리(칼럼니스트) 솔직하게 말해서 위대한 미국을 파괴하는 방법을 모색하는 중국의 공산주의자들에 맞서 극적인 조치를 취할 때가 무르익었다. 중국 공산당이 자유에 대한 위협이란 사실은 모든 사람이 안다. 중국 공산당이 여러 해 동안 미국 내부로 침투한 사실을 모든 사람이 안다. 즉 미국의 학교와 미국 사회의 매체 및 미국 경제와 문화에 침투했다. 그러나 여기에는 참으로 우려되는 부분이 있다. 미국은 중국 공산주의자들이 제기하는 각종 위험에 관한 대화를 계속하고 있으나 실제 입법조치는 거의 없다. 미국 땅에서 공산주의자들을 물리치기 위한 조치를 별로 안 취한다. 미국 내에서 공산주의자들의 각종 영향력을 물리치는 것은 불법 체류자들을 몰아내는 것처럼 간단하다. 그것은 절차가 단순하다. 불법 체류자들을 몰아내는 것은 국경을 닫고 헌법이 요구하는 바와 의료 기준 및 보안 검열을 통과한 사람들만 입국을 허용하는 것을 의미한다. 중국의 공산주의자들을 몰아내는 것은 그들이 미국의 국가 안보를 해칠 수 있는 모든 재산의 소유를 막거나 혹은 그들이 자국 청년들을 미국의 대학에서 교육하는 것을 막거나 또는 중국 공산주의자들이 여론 조작을 위해서 미국의 영화관을 인수하고 영화 제작자들을 포섭하고 주택 모기지 및 야구 구단을 장악하는 것을 중지시키는 것을 의미한다. 그것은 뇌수술이 아니다. 그것은 실제로 매우 간단하다. 결여된 유일한 것은 정치적 의지다. 그리고 정치적 의지가 결여된 유일한 까닭은 너무나 많은 정치인이 무슨 이유에서인지 모르겠으나 미국보다 중국의 이익에 따르는 것이다. 중국이 미국에 해롭다는 사실을 우리 모두 안다. 여러 해 동안 그런 인식에서 빠져 있던 상식적인 조치를 이제 취하자. 즉 공산주의자의 이 나라 침투를 표적으로 삼아 막는 과감한 입법조치를 취하자. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com