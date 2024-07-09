생존자 수색 총력 기사입력 2024-07-09 18:59:55 기사수정 2024-07-09 18:59:55 글씨 크기 선택 가장 작은 크기 글자 한 단계 작은 크기 글자 기본 크기 글자 한 단계 큰 크기 글자 가장 큰 크기 글자 TOPSHOT - Emergency and rescue personnel along with medics and others clear the rubble of the destroyed building of Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital following a Russian missile attack in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on July 8, 2024, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. Russia launched more than 40 missiles at several cities across Ukraine on July 8, 2024 in an attack that killed at least 20 people and smashed into a children's hospital in Kyiv, officials said. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)/2024-07-09 00:25:59/ <저작권자 ⓒ 1980-2024 ㈜연합뉴스. 무단 전재 재배포 금지, AI 학습 및 활용 금지> 8일(현지시간) 러시아의 미사일 공습으로 처참하게 파괴된 우크라이나 수도 키이우 중심부 오크흐마트디트 어린이병원에서 구급대원 등이 생존자 수색과 현장 수습 등을 하고 있다. <연합> Copyrights ⓒ 세계일보 무단 전재 및 재배포 금지 연합 메뉴보기 페이스북 공유 트위터 공유 네이버 카카오톡 url 공유 페이스북 공유 카카오플친 공유 카카오스토리 공유