[WT논평] Expert predictions that have failed (1)

Last week, a House committee revealed emails from David Morens, who worked under Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The emails further indicate a cover-up as to the origins of COVID-19 (a Chinese lab). Dr. Fauci was the federal government’s primary architect in response to and spokesperson in the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is considerable evidence that Dr. Fauci and his colleagues were wrong in assessing the disease and the correct response to it.

The result of the COVID-19 misinformation campaign was to destroy millions of jobs and businesses, unnecessarily shut down schools, and damage future generations.

It also caused undue panic among young people who had little chance of contracting fatal infections from the disease and many excess deaths because of undertreatment of those most at risk while misallocating resources to those at little risk.

The public, understandably had little knowledge of exotic viruses. All turned to the experts. Dr. Fauci had the title and experience.

Yet few were aware of how little he knew. He conned millions at a terrible cost by failing to admit what he did not know and pretending to know things he did not know.

When an issue requires specialized knowledge or experience, people naturally seek out the “experts.”

The experts shape public policy, business strategies and societal expectations. Yet history is replete with examples where the experts in science, political and military affairs, economics, demography, history, and the environment have failed to provide accurate information, leading to incorrect actions and predictions.