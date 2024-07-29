[WT논평] France, a nation on the brink (2)

In a recent survey, 17% of French Muslims said they hate Jews. Almost 40% have a “bad” or “very bad” opinion of Judaism. Not surprisingly, 45% say they want Israel destroyed and condone the murder, rape and torture of Israelis on Oct. 7 as “an act of resistance.”



According to the Council for Jewish Institutions in France, the number of antisemitic incidents increased 400% last year. Almost all violent acts of antisemitism are committed by Muslims.



Among the general population, there are approximately 120 knife attacks and 200 rapes a day, most committed by Muslim men. France has the largest number of no-go zones in Europe (751) ? off-limits to police, controlled by street gangs and radical imams.



Lately, Mr. Macron has had little to say on the subject of Islam’s growing influence on French society. His new radical partners see any move against the troubling trend as intolerant and favor mass immigration.



Demography is destiny. The fertility rate is 1.8 for all French women, well below the replacement level of 2.1. For Muslim women, it’s 2.9.



The former head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, Hans-Georg Maassen, declares, “Europeans will succumb to Islam.”



If Ms. Le Pen’s party were serious about preserving La Republique, it would support a crash program to encourage large families, as Viktor Orban’s government has in Hungary. But for that to succeed, France would need to return to its Christian roots.



Whether France is to remain the nation of St. Joan and Victor Hugo will depend on whether this generation of Frenchmen produces the next generation of Frenchmen.

위기에 직면한 프랑스 (2) 돈 페더(칼럼니스트) 최근의 여론조사에서 프랑스 무슬림의 17%가 유대인들을 미워한다고 말했다. 거의 40%는 유대교를 “나쁘게” 생각하거나 “몹시 나쁘게” 생각한다. 45%는 이스라엘이 파괴되기를 원한다고 말하고 10월7일 이스라엘인 강간과 고문을 “저항 행위”로서 용납하는 것은 놀라운 일이 못 된다. 프랑스의 유대인단체협회에 따르면, 반유대인 사건의 수가 지난해 400% 늘어났다. 반유대인 폭력 행위의 거의 전부가 무슬림들에 의해 저질러지고 있다. 전체 국민 가운데서는, 대략 매일 120건의 칼을 이용한 공격과 200건의 강간 사건이 발생하고 있는데 대부분 무슬림 남성들의 짓이다. 프랑스는 접근금지구역이 751개로 유럽에서 가장 많다. 경찰이 접근하지 못하는 이런 구역은 길거리 갱단들과 과격파 이맘들이 지배한다. 최근 마크롱 프랑스 대통령은 이맘들이 프랑스 사회에 점점 더 많은 영향력을 미치는 현상에 대해 거의 아무 말도 하지 않았다. 그의 과격한 새 협력자들은 이런 걱정되는 추세에 대항하는 모든 조치를 비관용적이라고 생각하며 대규모 이민을 지지한다. 인구는 운명이다. 프랑스 전체 여성들의 출생률은 1.8인데 이는 인구보충 출생률인 2.1보다 낮다. 무슬림 여성들의 경우는 2.9다. 독일의 국내정보국 수장을 지낸 한스게오르크 마센은 “유럽인들은 이슬람에 굴복하게 될 것”이라고 선언한다. 만약 르펜의 당이 공화국의 보존에 진심이라면, 헝가리에서 빅토르 오르반 정부가 하는 것처럼 대가족을 장려하는 비상계획을 지지해야 할 것이다. 그러나 그것이 성공하기 위해서는 프랑스가 자기네 기독교의 뿌리로 돌아갈 필요가 있다. 프랑스가 잔 다르크와 빅토르 위고의 나라로 남을지 여부는 지금의 프랑스인 세대가 프랑스인의 다음 세대를 생산하느냐 여부에 좌우될 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △bad opinion:나쁘게 생각하다 △condone:용납하다 △no-go zone:접근금지 구역, 위험지역 △off-limit:출입금지구역 △street gang:거리 갱단 △imam:이맘