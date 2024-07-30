[WT논평] Chaos in Eurasia is not in China’s interest

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s June 19 visit to Pyongyang to meet with Kim Jong Un and memorialize a “comprehensive strategic partnership with North Korea” contributed to concerns in East Asia that an emboldened North Korea could incite conflict on the Korean Peninsula, with likely spillover instability into Northeast Asia and beyond.



This new allied Russian relationship with North Korea is understandably of concern to South Korea and Japan, with more willingness to work more closely with NATO, while ensuring that the U.S. and its extended nuclear deterrence commitments are enhanced, with an active nuclear consultative process.



Russia’s new and upgraded relationship with North Korea must be of some concern to the leadership in Beijing. An emboldened North Korea may incite conflict with South Korea as it did in 2010 with the sinking of a South Korean frigate, killing 47 seamen.



Any provocation will be met with a strong response from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his administration, committed to a strong defense policy.



Indeed, a nuclear North Korea and the potential for conflict on the Korean Peninsula, with likely instability in Northeast Asia, is not in China’s interest.



Chaos in Eurasia may be Mr. Putin’s eventual intent, but China needs to focus on its economy and a stated policy of “innovation through greater disruptive technology and scaling up high-end manufacturing.”



Russia’s new alliance with North Korea could interfere with China’s emphasis on economic growth, innovation, jobs for young people and fixing the housing market. Indeed, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s focus is on top-down and centralized economic governance.

유라시아의 혼란은 중국에 이익이 되지 않는다 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북6자회담 특사) 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령이 6월19일 김정은을 만나고 “북한과의 포괄적 전략 동반자 관계”를 기념하기 위해 평양을 방문한 것은 대담해진 북한이 한반도에서 충돌을 조장하여 정세불안을 동북아시아 및 그 너머로 확산시킬 가능성이 있다는 동아시아 내의 우려를 키웠다. 이 새로운 러시아와 북한의 동맹관계가 한국 및 일본의 우려 사항인 것은 이해가 된다. 양국은 북대서양조약기구(NATO·나토)와의 긴밀한 협력 강화 의지를 더 키웠다. 그와 더불어 양국은 적극적인 핵 자문 과정을 통해서 미국의 핵 억지력 확장 약속을 보장하도록 한다. 러시아와 북한이 새롭게 등급을 높인 관계는 베이징 지도부에 어느 정도 우려되는 사항임이 틀림없다. 대담해진 북한이 과거 2010년에 한국의 프리깃함인 천안함을 침몰시켜 47명의 해군 병사를 살해한 것처럼 한국과의 충돌을 조장할 가능성이 있다. 어떤 도발이든, 강력한 국방정책을 약속한 한국의 윤석열 대통령과 한국 행정부의 강력한 대응에 직면하게 될 것이다. 실제로 핵으로 무장한 북한과 한반도의 충돌 가능성은, 동북아시아의 정세불안 가능성과 더불어 중국에 이익이 되지 않는다. 유라시아의 혼란은 푸틴의 궁극적인 의도이겠지만 중국은 자국의 경제와 “더욱 큰 와해성 기술 및 고급 제조업의 등급향상을 통한 기술혁신”을 하겠다고 공언한 정책에 초점을 맞출 필요가 있다. 러시아가 새로 북한과 맺은 동맹관계는 중국의 경제성장, 기술혁신, 청년 일자리 제공, 주택시장의 문제 해결을 강조하는 정책에 방해가 될 수 있다. 실제로 시진핑 중국 국가주석의 초점은 상명하복식으로 중앙집권화된 경제의 지배다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com