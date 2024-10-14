[WT논평] Russia potentially aids North Korea with its nuclear programs (2)

Russia apparently was prepared not only to accept North Korea as a nuclear weapons state but also to potentially aid North Korea with its nuclear, missile, satellite and conventional programs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine in 2022 has been a disaster. Russian casualties are nearly 1,200 each day, with estimates of overall Russian casualties exceeding 500,000.

These figures far exceed the casualties the Soviet Union suffered in Afghanistan after its invasion in 1979. It was not only the casualties in Afghanistan but also the Soviet public’s disgust with the war that was killing so many of its people and the expense that added to the Soviet Union’s eventual bankruptcy.

Mr. Putin will eventually have to answer to the people for this tragic act of aggression against a sovereign, independent Ukraine. The key is for Ukraine to remain resilient and get the support it needs from the U.S. and the European Union.

Hopefully, there will be a cease-fire and an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But it should be on terms amenable to Kyiv, not dictated by Moscow.

When the war in Ukraine ends, Russia will no longer need North Korean artillery and missiles and will likely be unable to provide North Korea with meaningful energy and food support.

That’s when North Korea will again rely on China ― committed to the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula ― in efforts to retain China’s economic lifeline for the energy, food and trade necessary for its survival.

It will also be a time for North Korea to normalize relations with the United States and be part of the family of nations, with the eventual lifting of sanctions and economic development assistance from the global community.