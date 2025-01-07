[WT논평] An opportunity to reengage with North Korea

North Korea spent 30 years seeking a normal relationship with the U.S., arguing that it would be a good friend to the U.S. and that its nuclear weapons were a deterrent to ensure the regime’s survival.



Ignoring North Korea is not a viable option. Some have argued that normalizing relations with North Korea and accepting them as a nuclear weapons state was and is the best approach for dealing with North Korea. I and others have opposed this approach.



Normalizing relations with a nuclear-armed North Korea could result in significant nuclear proliferation, with a nuclear arms race in Northeast Asia, with South Korea and Japan ? and others ? seeking their own nuclear weapons despite U.S. extended nuclear deterrence commitments.



Concurrently, arguing that we can ignore North Korea with a policy of containment and deterrence is also flawed. North Korea now has a mutual defense treaty with Russia. North Korea also has China, its economic lifeline and treaty partner, committed to its defense.



Conflict on the Korean Peninsula has become more likely. With a new administration, taking a different track with North Korea is possible.



Keep open the option of a path to normalization of relations with the U.S. This path also makes it clear that the U.S. continues to be committed to the defense of South Korea and Japan, with enhanced extended nuclear deterrence commitments and a continuation of joint military exercises with South Korea, which should also include Japan.



A new U.S. administration has an opportunity to reengage with North Korea, a country that wanted normal relations with the U.S. but is now allied with and aiding Russia.

북한을 다시 포용할 기회 조지프 R 디트라니(전 대북 6자회담 미국 특사) 북한은 자기네가 미국의 좋은 친구가 될 것이며 핵무기는 자국 정권의 생존을 보장하는 억지력이라고 주장하면서 미국과의 정상관계를 모색하는 가운데 30년을 보냈다. 북한을 무시하는 것은 실행 가능한 선택방안이 아니다. 일부 사람들은 북한과 관계를 정상화하고 북한을 핵무기 보유국가로 인정하는 것이 북한에 대처하는 최선의 접근법이라고 주장해 왔다. 필자와 다른 사람들은 이 접근법에 반대했다. 핵무장한 북한과 관계를 정상화하는 것은 중대한 핵무기 확산을 초래하는 결과를 낳을 수 있다. 즉 동북아시아에서 핵무기 경쟁을 촉발하여 한국과 일본 및 여타 국가들이 자체적인 핵무기 보유를 모색하게 될 수 있다. 미국이 핵 억지력을 연장하겠다는 약속에도 불구하고 그렇다. 그와 동시에 우리가 봉쇄와 억지 정책으로 북한을 무시할 수 있다는 주장 또한 결함을 갖고 있다. 북한은 지금 러시아와 상호방위조약을 맺고 있다. 또한 북한의 뒤에는 그들의 경제적 생명줄이며 조약의 상대국으로 북한 방위를 약속한 중국이 있다. 한반도의 충돌 가능성은 더욱 커졌다. 새로운 미국 행정부는 대북 정책에서 다른 길을 가게 될 가능성이 있다. 미국과 북한이 관계를 정상화하는 길을 선택하는 방안을 계속 열어 두어야 한다. 이 길은 또한 향상된 핵 억지력 확장을 약속하고 일본 또한 포함하는 한국과의 합동 군사훈련을 계속함으로써 미국이 한국 및 일본을 계속 방위한다는 약속을 분명히 밝혀야 한다. 새로운 미국 행정부는, 미국과의 정상적인 관계를 원했지만 현재 러시아와 동맹을 맺고 러시아를 지원하고 있는 나라인 북한을 다시 포용하는 기회를 갖고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △deterrent:억지력 △significant:중요한 △concurrently:동시에 △track:길 △enhanced:높인, 향상시킨