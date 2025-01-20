[WT논평] Everyone makes predictions

Everyone makes predictions, but only a few are foolish enough to write them down. The Dow will finish the year above 46,000. The price of oil will finish the year below $80 per barrel.



At least one nation in the Western Hemisphere will fail. There will be a lot of talk about the Monroe Doctrine, but slaving, genocidal China will play an important role in resolving the failure.



Despite all the nonsense from the International Energy Agency about peak demand for oil and the energy transition, the world will use more oil, natural gas and coal than it did in 2023. The increase in oil and natural gas production will be larger than in alternative energy sources.



American consumers will buy about 1.3 million electric vehicles in 2025. That is just a shade more than they bought in 2023.



More nations and companies will either remove or change the dates on their pledges to achieve net-zero emissions. Worldwide emissions of greenhouse gases will continue to increase.



In response, the next U.N. Climate Change Conference will have an even larger number of participants fly to Brazil to trumpet the 8 billion people on the planet who care more about affordable, reliable and plentiful energy than they do about climate change or the clean energy transition or whatever.



President-elect Donald Trump will withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord and the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change.



There will be a new successor to St. Peter before the end of the year. I’d like to think he can’t be worse than the current occupant, but anything is possible.

모든 사람이 예측을 한다 마이클 맥켄나(칼럼니스트) 모든 사람이 예측을 하지만 소수의 사람만이 예측한 것을 기록할 정도로 어리석다. 다우는 올해 4만6000 위에서 끝날 것이다. 석유 가격은 올해 배럴당 80달러 이하로 끝날 것이다. 서반구에서 최소한 한 나라는 파산할 것이다. 먼로주의에 관한 이야기가 무성하게 나오겠지만 사람들을 노예 취급하고 대규모로 학살하는 중국이 그런 파산의 해결에 중요한 역할을 할 것이다. 석유 수요의 정점 및 에너지 변환에 관한 국제에너지기구의 모든 헛소리에도 불구하고 세계는 2023년보다 더 많은 석유와 천연가스 및 석탄을 쓸 것이다. 석유와 천연가스 생산의 증가는 각종 대체 에너지원의 증가보다 더 클 것이다. 미국의 소비자들은 2025년에 대략 130만대의 전기차를 살 것이다. 그것은 미국 소비자들이 2023년에 샀던 전기차 대수보다 약간 더 많은 양이다. 전 세계의 더 많은 나라와 회사들이 배기가스 순배출 제로 약속의 시한을 없애거나 혹은 바꿀 것이다. 전 세계적인 온실가스 배출량은 계속하여 증가할 것이다. 그에 대응하여, 지구 위에 사는 80억명의 사람들에게 자기네 주장을 열렬히 알리기 위해서 비행기 편으로 브라질로 가서 유엔 기후변화회의에 참석하는 사람들의 수는 더욱 늘어날 것이다. 사람들은 기후변화나 혹은 청정에너지로의 변환 혹은 기타 등등에 관해 그들이 하는 행동보다는 입수 가능하고 경제적이며 의존할 수 있는 풍부한 에너지에 더 많은 관심을 기울인다. 대통령 당선인 도널드 트럼프는 파리기후협약과 유엔 기후변화에 관한 유엔 기본협약에서 미국을 철수시킬 것이다. 연말이 가기 전에 성 베드로 성당에는 새 주인이 자리를 잡을 것이다. 필자는 후임자가 현재의 거주자보다 더 나쁠 가능성이 없기를 바라고 있지만 모든 것이 가능하다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △fail:도산하다 △resolve:해결하다 △net-zero emission:순배출 제로 △trumpet:열렬히 알리다 △or whatever:기타 등등 △care about:관심을 기울이다