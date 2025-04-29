[WT논평] Erdogan has wrecked the Turkish economy (2)

Mr. Erdogan wants the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter, but he purchased Russian S-400 advanced anti-aircraft systems in 2019. There is no reason to believe he wouldn’t test the F-35 against the S-400s and report the results to the Russians.



A few years ago, Mr. Erdogan cut off electricity to the massive U.S. air base in southern Turkey. He could do so again at any time. That base, Incirlik, is a strategic element of U.S. air operations in the Middle East, Africa and Southwest Asia.



Since Mr. Erdogan came to power, he has supported Palestinians against Israel. He has supported Hamas in its war against Israel. In January, he said, “What Israel’s prime minister was doing in Gaza is not any less than what Hitler did.”



Also in January, Mr. Erdogan objected to calling Hamas terrorists what they are. He said it’s wrong to label Hamas as terrorists. More recently, he called for the destruction of Israel during prayers at a mosque.



These actions are not what we should expect from any ally, far less one we are pledged to defend.



NATO is a shadow of its former self. The primary reason is that most NATO nations have not invested in their own defense despite Article 5 of the 1949 NATO Treaty, which requires all members to defend one another against attack.



The NATO Treaty has no provision to throw a member state out of the alliance. It could, perhaps, be done by unanimous action, but that won’t happen.



Mr. Trump should threaten the Turkish president with expulsion from NATO. Mr. Trump should make clear that there is no room in NATO for an Islamist state such as the one Mr. Erdogan has made of Turkey.

에르도안은 튀르키예 경제를 파괴했다 (2) 제드 배빈(칼럼니스트) 에르도안은 미국의 F-35 스텔스 전투기를 원하지만 2019년에 러시아의 S-400 첨단 대공방어체계를 구매했다. 그가 F-35를 S-400에 대항시키는 실험을 하여 그 결과를 러시아에 보고하지 않는다고 믿을 이유가 없다. 몇 년 전 에르도안은 튀르키예 남부의 거대 미군 기지로 가는 전기를 끊었다. 그는 언제고 다시 그럴 가능성이 있다. 인지를리크 기지는 중동, 아프리카, 서남아시아의 미 공군 항공작전에 전략적인 요소다. 집권한 이후 에르도안은 이스라엘에 대항하는 팔레스타인 사람들을 지원했다. 그는 이스라엘과 전쟁을 벌이는 하마스를 지원했다. 1월에 그는 이렇게 말했다. “이스라엘 총리가 가자에서 하는 행동은 히틀러가 한 행동에 조금도 못지않다.” 또한 1월에 에르도안은 하마스를 실질적인 정체인 테러집단이라고 부르기를 거부했다. 그는 하마스에게 테러집단이란 딱지를 붙이는 것은 잘못이라고 말했다. 더욱 최근에 그는 한 이슬람 사원에서 기도할 때 이스라엘의 파괴를 촉구했다. 이러한 일련의 행동은 어떤 우방국에 기대할 수 있는 것이 아닐 뿐 아니라 우리가 방어하기로 약속한 나라에는 더더욱 그렇다. 북대서양조약기구(NATO·나토)는 과거 나토의 그림자다. 그 주된 이유는, 대부분의 나토 회원국이 자기네 국방에 투자를 안 했기 때문이다. 1949년 나토조약 제5조에도 불구하고 그랬다. 이 조항에 따라 모든 회원국은 모든 공격에 대해 서로 방어해줄 의무가 있다. 나토조약에는 회원국을 동맹에서 축출하는 조항이 없다. 만장일치의 행동으로 아마 그렇게 할 수 있을 것이지만 그런 일은 일어나지 않을 것이다. 트럼프는 튀르키예를 나토에서 축출하겠다고 튀르키예 대통령을 위협해야 한다. 에르도안이 만든 튀르키예 같은 이슬람주의 국가가 나토 안에 설 자리가 없다는 점을 트럼프는 분명히 밝혀야 한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △massive: 거대한 △make clear:천명하다