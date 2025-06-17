[WT논평] Europe is losing its will to live (2)

By Michael McKenna (columnist)

The poorest state in the United States, as measured by gross domestic product per capita, is Mississippi, at about $53,000. That compares with the EU’s average per capita GDP of about $41,000.



As the Ukraine experience shows, European militaries cannot project power even a few miles beyond their borders.



The world we have known for the past 1,000 years or so ? where Europe set the tone and led the way in science and technological advances, such as weapons, building, agriculture, seafaring and exploration ? has passed away in a single lifetime.



For those of us in the United States, this dissolution of once mighty peoples will require us to think about the world in new ways, create new alliances and, most importantly, avoid sentimentalism about our native lands.



It also requires us to understand that our responsibilities will often require us to be more concerned about the slaving genocidal regime in China and the immediate risk it poses to our partners in India, Australia, Japan and the Philippines.



The challenge from communist China also reminds us that our initial and most important theater of action is the Western Hemisphere. The Monroe Doctrine is and needs to remain foremost in our strategic thinking.



We also need to be cognizant that our peaceful neighbors to the north and south are strategic blessings and whatever disagreements we might have are trivial compared with the challenges we will face together.



If we are going to successfully counter communist China, we are going to need the healthy nations in our immediate neighborhood to be firmly committed to our efforts.



In short, as the Old World wanes, the New World we build will require American leadership.